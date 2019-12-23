News

Average Newcastle player pay revealed in new 2019 Global Sports Salaries report and ranking in World

The average pay of the current Newcastle United first team playing squad has been revealed.

It has been made public via the annual Global Sports Salaries (2019) report from Sporting Intelligence which has been published on Monday.

Sporting Intelligence are the widely respected font of knowledge for matters concerning financial matters in sport.

Their annual sports salaries report covers the major sporting leagues around the globe, including the Premier League.

Altogether 350 different clubs/teams are listed and there is a significant difference between top and bottom when it comes to player salary.

In number one spot are Barcelona, with their average pay per player being £9,827,644 per year, or £188,993 per week.

Whilst listed down in 350th and last spot in the leagues covered, you have Scottish Premier League club Hamilton, with their average pay per player being £41,154 per year, or £791 per week.

If my maths are correct, that means your average Barcelona player earns in 42 minutes what a Hamilton one does in a week.

Maybe the biggest surprise for many though will be that no Premier League club makes the top 12:

It is basketball (NBA) that is the league with the highest paid players on average, with eight of the top 11 paid teams as per above.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United come 138th in the lists of 350 teams spread over the various league/sports.

That is up from position 166th in the 2018 report.

Newcastle players on average earn £2,086,240 per year, £40,120 per week.

This is how that fits in with the rest of the Premier League:

As you can see, NUFC are 13th, with the likes of Wolves, Southampton and Crystal Palace paying more.

With wages Mike Ashley has repeatedly refused to compete with other clubs and despite claims from Steve Bruce as far back as August that a host of key players would get new contracts sorted, nearly five months later only Martin Dubravka has extended his deal.

Meanwhile the majority of the NUFC first team squad now have 18 months or less of their current contracts to go.

With indeed first team players such as Fernandez, Manquillo, Willems, Carroll and others seeing their contracts ending this summer unless something changes.

Such is the money in the Premier League, that of the other four major European football leagues, only 14 clubs pay their players more than NUFC.

France – PSG and Monaco

Germany – Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich

Spain – Barca, Real Madrid, Valencia and Atletico Madrid

Italy – Juventus, Napoli, Rom, AC Milan and Inter

