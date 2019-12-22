Opinion

Atlanta United fans comments after Miguel Almiron scores first Newcastle goal – A little bit excited!

Atlanta United fans watched their team finish second in the regular 2019 eastern Conference League season.

However, unlike last season when Miguel Almiron then helped them win the MLS Cup (when Western and Eastern Conference teams come together in play-offs leading to an overall final), Atlanta United lost out to Toronto FC.

Toronto going on to lose to Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup Final.

Currently in their close season, more time and opportunity for Atlanta United fans to tune in and follow Miguel Almiron’s quest for success…and a goal, with Newcastle United.

At last their patience got its reward, some great comments below from Atlanta United fans as they finally saw their former player score in the Premier League.

Atlanta United fans react on Reddit to Miguel Almiron scoring first Newcastle goal:

‘As an Atlanta fan, couldn’t be happier for him.

Credit to y’all as a fan base for sticking with him through all the trouble he’s had with his end product.

He’s such a lovable guy and works every day for the club.’

‘The hit was pure. Fully deserved. So happy he’s off the mark now.’

‘I feel like he’s been productive off the books, but it would be nice to see him get stats.

Not surprised by his lack of statistical production in Newcastle with Rondon and Ayoze-Perez gone.

Joelinton has been a bigger let down with a bigger price tag.

Almirion was never a great at scoring here but he certainly makes a difference overall for Newcastle.

He messes up a lot in one-on-one situations, but his overall impact is undeniable.

He really is a great lynchpin for the counter.’

‘Go Miggy go! Do we feel like proud parents?’

‘I think so.’

‘Yep, that’s it exactly.’

‘This must be what it’s like when your son gets his first hit in T-Ball.’

‘I’ll be honest. I got choked up.’

‘That’s our boy!’

‘So glad for him. I am sure it’s been a tough year. Banger.’

‘Way to go Miggy!!’

‘I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. It’s literally the only reason I’ve watched Newcastle since he’s been there. Christmas Miracle baby!’

‘Merry Freakin Christmas Miggy.’

‘I got chills! Love that man.’

‘What a beauty.’

‘So glad for him.’

‘The first of many to come!’

‘I’m wearing a big ol miggy smile right now for him. Very happy for him.’

‘It’s like watching your kid/protoge/mentee go off into the wider world and do amazing things that you know they can.

Miss you bb.

But for real, I’m so chuffed that he got his goal! hell of a Christmas Gift!!’

‘Didn’t even take him a full year.’

‘Amazing. Full circle. Gotta love Almiron.’

‘Booked for celebrating.’

‘Yer god damned right he was. Has 8 months of smiles backed up that need to come out.’

‘Took his jersey off.’

‘I’m so happy for him, hopefully this boosts his confidence and we’ll see that production tick up.’

‘IT’S A BLINKING CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!!’

‘I fu..ing love u miggy.’

‘Atlanta United fans pouring in this thread. So happy!’

‘IT HAPPENED.’

‘EVERYBODY GET IN HERE!’

‘Hey bros Atlanta United fan checking in just heard miggy smiles blasted his first goal shot right into the crystal end zone, was it as fire as I imagined?

He totally slayed it in the MLS so I hope he’s gunna turn the rest of the Premier soccer league to cr.d!’

‘Get in Miggy! Well deserved.’

‘I’m so glad Almiron has finally done it! Love the crowd getting behind the lad.’

‘It’s that moment he sees the ball goes in, straight on his feet and celebrating like mad. You can tell how much that goal meant to him.

Should do wonders for his confidence too. Get in there Miggy lad.’

‘Really happy for Miggy and I’ll take the 3 points but that was a fu..ing abysmal performance.’

‘Man like migs!’

‘Gutted I missed this, went on my break in work to see miggy had scored and we’d won and I can’t tell you how happy it made me, he deserves it so much!’

