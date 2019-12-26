Transfer Rumours

Aston Villa ‘heavily interested’ in signing Aleksandar Mitrovic – Surely not?

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be on the move once again, if a new report has substance.

The 25 year old striker elected to stay with Fulham despite relegation,in the hope of instant promotion back to the Premier League.

However, despite scoring 17 goals in the first 23 league games this season, half of Fulham’s total goals, the West London side have seen Leeds and West Brom create a sizeable gap to the rest, in terms of the two automatic promotion spots.

Now The Mail say that their information is that Aston Villa are ‘heavily interested’ in signing Aleksandar Mitrovic once the new transfer window opens.

Despite spending a net £134m on new players in the summer, Villa find themselves going into these Boxing Day fixtures in the relegation zone.

The biggest disappointment for Villa fans has been their most expensive summer signing.

Centre-forward Wesley cost £22m and has only scored four Premier League goals so far.

However, it is all relative, as no doubt Newcastle fans would almost be delirious if £40m Joelinton had scored as many as his fellow Brazilian.

The relative league positions though of Newcastle and Villa are of course a massive factor, as if NUFC were now in the relegation zone, Joelinton would be under intense scrutiny.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 17 goals in 23 Championship games this season and 41 in the second tier for Fulham in total, including his original loan move from Newcastle.

Scoring 11 Premier League goals for relegated Fulham last season and 20 in 59 PL starts (plus 12 sub appearances) for Fulham and Newcastle in two relegation seasons combined, it makes you wonder why Premier League clubs didn’t make more serious efforts to sign Mitro in the summer, rather than numerous PL clubs instead chasing supposed better value overseas.

Alelsandar Mitrovic will turn 26 just after the start of next season, so interesting to see what he would do if Villa or another PL club came in with an actual serious bid in January.

The Mail report:

‘Aleksandar Mitrovic has been incredibly clinical at the spearhead of the Fulham’s attack this season. The Serbian, who has 17 goals this season, has already proven he can produce moments of quality in the Premier League and plenty of a struggling clubs could do with his physical presence up front.

Fulham were one of the favourites for automatic promotion at the start of the season, but now the play-offs seem like a more realistic target.

Aston Villa are heavily interested in the 25-year-old, with many of their fans uninspired with summer signing Wesley.’

