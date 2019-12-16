News

Alan Shearer wins court case after ‘losing millions’

Alan Shearer has won a court battle over money.

The Newcastle United legend took action after ‘losing millions’, claiming he had received ‘negligent’ advice regarding a £4m pension.

This latest court appearance was over a payment of £100,000 which was due to be paid to Alan Shearer in June this year after a settlement was reached in 2017.

When Kevin Neal and Suffolk Life weren’t forthcoming with the cash, Shearer was forced to take legal action once again.

Now a High Court judge has ordered Kevin Neal to pay Alan Shearer £100,000 and an additional £11,000 in costs.

BBC Report:

Ex-England footballer and BBC pundit Alan Shearer has won £100,000 in a court fight with a financial advisor.

Shearer had agreed a settlement with Kevin Neal and firm Suffolk Life claiming he “lost millions” after getting “negligent” pension advice.

Suffolk Life and Mr Neal had disputed his allegations.

Sitting at the High Court in London, Judge Mark Pelling ordered Mr Neal to pay Shearer £100,000 and £11,000 in costs.

Barrister Gerard McMeel, representing Shearer, said Mr Neal should have paid the money in June after the settlement was reached two years ago.

A Suffolk Life spokeswoman said the case had been settled on “mutually satisfactory terms and with no admission of liability”.

The ex-footballer had complained about investment advice he was given over a £4m pension.

Neither Shearer or Mr Neal were at the hearing, which lasted 15 minutes.

Another judge had started to oversee a trial at the High Court in London in June 2017.

A lawyer representing Shearer had announced the settlement shortly before the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker was due to give evidence.

Mr McMeel said the terms of the settlement were confidential.

Mr Neal had told Mr Justice Leggatt the claims were “just driven by pure greed and ego”.

