Alan Shearer talks with passion about that Miguel Almiron moment and a bit of a different role

Alan Shearer was sharing the joy on Saturday night.

Revelling in the moment when Miguel Almiron scored his first club goal in 405 days.

By happy coincidence Alan Shearer was working Saturday’s night Match of The Day and could pay instant tribute.

The NUFC legend pointed out that Almiron’s workrate and commitment could never be questioned.

He also pointed out that in playing a bit of a different role, that also helped the Paraguayan.

You couldn’t exactly claim that Joelinton and Carroll up front was the greatest success, as neither of them had a shot never mind scoring a goal.

However, Miguel Almiron was allowed a bit more freedom to come inside and into the middle of the pitch, instead of his usual tied down as a right sided extra defender most of the time.

Almiron thrived last season under Rafa Benitez as he had a relatively free role and was the spark for the excellent end of season form, the fifth best in the Premier League over the last 16 games.

Saturday’s extra freedom saw him end up hovering in the box as Carroll registered his third assist these past four games now.

Miguel Almiron smashing the ball home and Alan Shearer declaring; ‘The goal was the moment we have all been waiting for.’

Alan Shearer talking on Match of The Day:

“It (Miguel Almiron scoring) has been a long time coming…but it was worth the wait.

“Playing in a slightly different role when Steve (Bruce) named the two forwards (Joelinton/Andy Carroll) and he had a little bit more freedom to go on the left and in behind – I think that suited him.

“It was probably his best game in a black and white shirt in terms of the creativity.

“The weight of pass for Isaac Hayden in the first half was superb, he (Hayden) unfortunately slipped (with just the keeper to beat) but it was a very very good ball (from Almiron).

“He could drift, he felt comfortable in that position.

“It has been a criticism that his shooting and crossing has often been weak.

“But his effort, application and workrate have never been criticised.

“He has done that every game that he has played in and the fans appreciate that.

“(Also) His ability to get from one end of the pitch to the other, to drag all his teammates up the park.

“The goal was the moment we have all been waiting for.

“What a ball in (from Schar), what a header (from Carroll) and a magnificent finish.

“What a celebration with the young fan.

“I was like that with you guys in the room when I saw the ball go in the back of the net at the Gallowgate End.

“Hope that is the beginning of a few goals for him in a Newcastle shirt, he deserves that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

