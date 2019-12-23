News

Alan Shearer picks Premier League team of the week – Includes three Newcastle United stars

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including three from Newcastle United in his festive best of the weekend.

We have already seen two other pundits making their selections of the best 11 PL players at the weekend.

Garth Crooks included Miguel Almiron in his best 11 of this set of games.

Whilst Jamie Redknapp chose Martin Dubravka and Florian Lejeune.

No surprise that Alan Shearer also makes Martin Dubravka one of his selections.

Dubravka was man of the match in the previous four NUFC games and this clean sheer came in his 68th PL game in a row, letting in only 83 goals in that time.

The Newcastle United legend also picks goalscorer Miguel Almiron.

Whilst his third choice is a bit puzzling, playing at left wing-back Paul Dummett battled away but for me was one of Newcastle’s worst players on the day.

Amusing that five of the 11 NUFC starters were selected in one or more of these PL teams of the weekend, no surprise though that four of the five were defenders…

Alan Shearer giving this reasoning to the official Premier League website for the three Newcastle players selected:

Martin Dubravka (NEW) NEW 1-0 CRY

Impressive once again, keeping his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Paul Dummett (NEW) NEW 1-0 CRY

Was exceptional down the left in the absence of Jetro Willems.

Miguel Almiron (NEW) NEW 1-0 CRY

Worked his socks off and eventually scored his first Premier League goal after 27 matches.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Man City)

Chris Basham (Sheff Utd)

Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

Paul Dummett (Newcastle United)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Willian (Chelsea)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

