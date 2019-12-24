News

Alan Pardew official announcement as new manager on Christmas Eve after 20 months out of work

Alan Pardew is back in management.

After 20 months out of work following his disaster at West Brom, the former Newcastle boss is back in a job.

Alan Pardew had said he was waiting for a Premier League job to come along but even he has had to accept that this was never going to happen.

Instead of the Premier League, Pardew finds himself in the lowly Dutch league.

On Christmas Eve, an official announcement from ADO Den Haag declaring him as their new manager/head coach, with Chris Powell as his assistant.

The Dutch minnows are favourites for relegation and currently sit second bottom, with only 13 points from 18 games, two points off rock bottom.

ADO Den Haag official announcement:

‘ADO Den Haag has appointed Alan Pardew as the new head coach. The 58-year-old Englishman has committed to our club for the rest of the season. The experienced coach takes Chris Powell as an assistant coach.

With Pardew, ADO Den Hague has brought in a coach with a lot of experience. The former midfielder started his career as a trainer at Reading FC in 1999 and then took the helm at West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. As a player, Pardew wore the shirt of Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. An established name in English football.

Pardew has experience in dealing with difficult situations, but also knows the way to success. With both West Ham United and Crystal Palace, Pardew managed to reach the FA Cup final. As the coach of Newcastle United, the Englishman was crowned Manager of the Season in the Premier League in the 2011/2012 season for the first time in club history. The experienced Pardew gets the assignment to keep the team in the Eredivisie at ADO Den Haag, where he succeeds Fons Groenendijk.

General Manager Mohammed Hamdi:

“We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football. He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation.

“During the conversations we became very enthusiastic about Alan’s football vision and the way he thinks he can find his way up with ADO Den Hague. Chris also brings a lot of experience, as a player and as a trainer.

“We warmly welcome Alan and Chris.

“Although we have appointed a new head coach and a new assistant, we are very grateful to Dirk Heesen and the rest of the staff for the way the team was led after Fons left.”

Alan Pardew has watched a lot of ADO Den Hague and has already seen his new team at work:

“In the search for a new challenge I am glad that I came across ADO Den Hague.

“It is a beautiful and warm club, where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion. The team is in a difficult period, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide. We must all do that together.

With the players, the staff, the staff and the fans. Together we go for a comeback. “

