After going missing for three months Achraf Lazaar scores after only two minutes on reappearing

Achraf Lazaar hasn’t had the greatest of times since joining Newcastle United.

Signing in summer 2016, the Serie A player arrived at Newcastle but didn’t get a single Championship start under Rafa Benitez.

Indeed, the left sided player still hasn’t made a league start for NUFC three and a half years later.

It gets worse, as even having gone out on loan three times, Achraf Lazaar has only started 11 league matches since May 2016.

Joining Benevento on loan for the 2017/18 season, the player only got six Serie A starts, all defeats. The club then left Lazaar out of their squad for the second half of that season.

Then going to Sheffield Wednesday along with Rolando Aarons in January, Achraf Lazaar made three second tier starts under Steve Bruce before injury intervened.

This summer saw a late loan move to Cosenza who are in the Italian second tier.

However, after making only two starts in September, the NUFC loan player disappeared, with no reports of an injury from either the loan club or Newcastle United.

Sunday though saw a surprise return of Achraf Lazaar to action, named in a squad for the first time since September he came on in the 72nd minute at home to Pordenone.

After only two minutes the Newcastle loan man scored!

It wasn’t to be a happy ending though as Cosenza were already 2-0 down and it was 2-1 at the final whistle. Lazaar has now played 102 minutes in Serie B for the club.

That leaves Achraf Lazaar and his loan club three points adrift in the relegation zone and as you can see below, the Cosenza fans weren’t too impressed at the final whistle.

Mike Ashley continues to and out overly long contracts and Lazaar is a typical example, another player who Newcastle find it impossible to shift and even having to subsidise wages when out on loan.

The Moroccan international still has 18 months to go on his Newcastle deal and unless they pay him off, he will no doubt be on the books until the end of June 2021.

