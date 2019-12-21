News

After first goal in 405 days Miguel Almiron says he is on the Coke tonight to celebrate!

On 11 November 2018, Miguel Almiron scored for Atlanta United in a 3-1 win over New York City.

Little did he realise that over 13 months later he would be waiting for his next club goal.

On 83 minutes today, Miguel Almiron volleyed home at the Gallowgate End.

It was shirt off and flung into the air as he raced towards the Gallowgate/Milburn corner, then mobbed by his teammates.

Shirt back on and a yellow card, Miggy then helped United see out the remaining minutes of a game they were very lucky to win.

Dubravka and poor Palace finishing keeping them in it, Newcastle creating next to nothing.

After the final whistle Miguel Almiron declared: ‘I hope it’s just the beginning of many goals.’

As for what wild celebrations he has planned on Saturday night…’I’m going to go home and rest and have a drink of coke!’

Miguel Almiron after getting the winning goal against Crystal Palace:

“It’s really big for us and the fans.

“Now we have to stay concentrated and keep working hard.

“This shows how hard we work during the week and we have to to keep on winning games at home.

“I’m going to go home and rest and have a drink of coke!

“I hope it’s just the beginning of many goals.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

