Videos

Achraf Lazaar makes comeback and only two minutes later scores this 35 yard cracker – Video

Achraf Lazaar hasn’t had the greatest of times since joining Newcastle United and indeed, the left sided player still hasn’t made a league start for NUFC three and a half years later.

Signing in summer 2016, the Serie A player arrived at Newcastle hoping to establish himself but his career in England never got off the ground.

It gets worse, as even having gone out on loan three times, Achraf Lazaar has still only started 11 league matches since May 2016.

A combination of injury, lack of fitness, lack of form meaning precious few opportunities.

This summer saw a late loan move to Cosenza who are in the Italian second tier.

After making only two starts in September, the NUFC loan player disappeared, with no reports of an injury from either the loan club or Newcastle United.

Sunday though saw a surprise return of Achraf Lazaar to action, named in a squad for the first time since September he came on in the 72nd minute at home to Pordenone.

After only two minutes the Newcastle loan man scored this screamer!

LAZAAR LAZAAR LAZAAR LAZAAR LAZAAR LAZAAR LAZAAR pic.twitter.com/3nk2Y51Fd8 — GOALS123 (@GOALS1232) December 16, 2019

It wasn’t to be a happy ending though as Cosenza were already 2-0 down and it was 2-1 at the final whistle. Lazaar has now played 102 minutes in Serie B for the club but hopefully he can now use this as a spark to make this loan move a success.

