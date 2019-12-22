News

A must see as Jeff Stelling and Phil Thompson react to moment when Miguel Almiron scores – Classic

Jeff Stelling was the host as usual in the Sky Sports studios on Saturday.

The usual suspects joining him.

Given the task of watching and covering the Newcastle United v Crystal Palace match was Phil Thompson.

Not looking the most attractive task, considering only Watford had scored less goal than these two teams before the weekend.

That was then pretty much how the game panned out, as expected.

Not many chances and indeed neither keeper really having a serious save to make in the opening half.

Palace more dominant in the second half and should have taken the lead with a handful of chances but still not a decent game.

Then came the moment.

Just like fans being rewarded every so often, so experts/pundits also get rewarded occasionally after having to sit through and watch dismal games, though of course they do get paid to do it, unlike fans!

Still, a class moment yesterday, with Jeff Stelling and Phil Thompson, paying tribute at the time immediately following the Miguel Almiron goal and then again after the final whistle.

Jeff Stelling and Phil Thompson talking after the win over Crystal Palace and that moment when Miguel Almiron at last scored, then below that, video of the pair’s reaction at the moment when Almiron actually scored – A must see!:

Jeff Stelling:

“It is going to be a great Christmas in the Almiron household I would imagine.

“As he has done what we read about this morning, it was his dream to score in the Premier League…what was that moment like?”

Phil Thompson:

“It was absolutely terrific.

“A great moment in football and the Newcastle fans…you could see the delight on all the players.

“It was a corner (ED: Actually a throw in and Manquillo eventually crossing it) from the right, played to the far side, Andy Carroll just pulling off the back at the far post, headed it back.

“Players who have gone 27 Premier League games without a goal, you think would lack a bit of confidence, maybe bring a ball down..This ball is coming and he is on the penalty spot, he dips his shoulder and he juts absolutely volleys it past Guaita in the Palace goal.

“It was an absolutely terrific strike.

“The smile on his face just lit up St James Park.

“He ran to the corner flag, everybody chased him over there. Andy Carroll was lifting him up in the air, he (Almiron) threw his shirt up in the air, got booked for it…

“Then I seen Steve Bruce running down the touchline, not very Duncan Ferguson-like..he only got about halfway and thought that is a little bit too far. But they were all absolutely delighted.

“He spoke at the press conference (before the match), Steve Bruce, about Almiron. You could feel that trust from a manager in a player, he knows what he brings to the side.

“You could see that today because you had Joelinton and Andy Carroll up front, two big fellas, not the quickest.

“He (Miguel Almiron) has that pace and he can drag it and go 40/50 yards with the ball.

“That is why Steve Bruce trusts him, he can get him up the pitch and keep possession.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him.”

Miguel Almiron has broken his 27 game goal drought and Jeff Stelling is DELIGHTED for him! Watch Soccer Saturday now on Sky Sports News 📺 pic.twitter.com/bIbKVPJvLD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) 21 December 2019

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

