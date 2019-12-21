News

A message from Miguel Almiron as Steve Bruce raves about him and two other Newcastle stars

Steve Bruce has most definitely brought one thing to St James Park.

Luck!

Yet another really poor performance in the attacking half, yet three points.

The Palace keeper without a serious save to make whilst Martin Dubravka kept Newcastle in the game at the other end.

Steve Bruce acknowledged that Dubravka made a ‘few saves’ and also picked out two other players for special mention.

Javier Manquillo man of the match after taking care of Zaha, whilst after eight months out, Florian Lejeuene was a class act.

At the other end, Carroll and Joelinton were never a threat but Miguel Almiron was always lively.

He got his eventual reward with a well deserved (after all his efforts in so many games) and Steve Bruce was full of praise for the Paraguayan: ‘I’m delighted. I think everyone who has seen him play over 12 months would be delighted for him. A great lad and he’s very, very popular. You want people like that to succeed.’

Steve Bruce:

“I think the crowd showed their appreciation for Miguel Almiron.

“I hadn’t heard anything like it.

“When he came to the club in January he lifted the place with his pace, trickery and skills.

“Unfortunately he hadn’t managed a goal but today he got it and we’re all delighted for him.

“It was a difficult chance, coming from behind him, he managed to smash it into the net.

“My goalkeeper made a few saves but I don’t think anyone can deny that Almiron deserved the winner.

“He’s a great pro, he works really hard, and when they work hard like that they deserve all the success they find.

“I think the fans realise he’s a good player.

“They’re well educated in what they see so they know a good player when they see one.

“Of course along the way he had to score a goal and thankfully today he has done it.

“I’m delighted. I think everyone who has seen him play over 12 months would be delighted for him.

“A great lad and he’s very, very popular. You want people like that to succeed.”

“I thought Manquillo was our best player today against arguably one of the best wide players in Europe in Zaha.

“Yedlin has been fit and so has Krafth but how can I leave him out the team?

“He’s performing fantastically.

“It was Lejeune’s first game in months and he’s given me food for thought.

“I can’t tell you how long he’s been knocking on the door.

“We’ve tried to restrict him because he’s had two cruciate injuries, so let’s hope he keeps well because he’s a good footballer.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

